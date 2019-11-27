Police, bars prepared for “Blackout Wednesday”

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As people return home for the holidays, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving sees a big increase in people going out to drink, and sometimes having too much.
“This is the holiday season and everyone gets home safe,” co-owner of P2 Steve Wilkinson said.
On a night that sees one of the largest jumps in drinking across the country, Wichita Falls police have an important reminder.
Have a designated driver.
“That’s a no-brainer, we’ve heard it, we’re all adults we heard this growing up if you’re out there having a good time that’s great have a blast have fun that’s what the holiday season is for but do it responsibly,” Sgt. Harold McClure with WFPD said.
I spoke to multiple bar owners in Wichita Falls that are expecting big crowds... and are on the lookout for people that have too much to drink.
“We want to make sure everyone gets home safe that’s very important to us, and we have a lot of options now with uber, you can call a cab great, we’ll call one for you,” Wilkinson said.
A DWI is something that no one wants this holiday season.
“Yes officers are mindful of that, they are aware of that and they are on patrol for that," McClure said. "If they pull someone over and you are under the influence you will be arrested, you will have your car impounded.”
While you’re enjoying your time with friends tonight have a plan in place so everyone makes it to the table on Thanksgiving day.
“Have a good time enjoy your thanksgiving with family and friends but let’s be safe,” McClure said.
