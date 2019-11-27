Rain moves in Wednesday afternoon, evening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After a warm and very windy day on Tuesday, you’ll need your jacket all day Wednesday with high temperatures only in the upper forties this afternoon. Also, rain chances get good this evening with scattered showers moving in. Temperatures will be in the 30s this morning, and the mid and upper forties this afternoon. Clouds will increase as the day goes on and rain chances get good this evening as scattered showers will move from west Texas into Texoma late this afternoon. For Thanksgiving it looks like the best chance of rain will be in the morning and midday hours.