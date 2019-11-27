Rider/Old High rivalry features two sets of brothers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Rider Raiders and Wichita Falls Coyotes is the biggest rivalry in Texoma and for the first time, they are facing each other in the playoffs.
But for both teams, they have had special seasons to get to this point.
For Old High, they needed a little help from Lubbock Cooper winning in the final week to help the Coyotes sneak into the postseason.
But they have taken that and ran with it, making it to the third round for the first time since 2013.
Now, the Murdock brothers are saying this opportunity is once in a lifetime.
“Unbelievable," WFHS junior LB Ryan Murdock said. "We are both making big plays for our team and it’s just a great feeling to know he’s back on the team.”
“It makes it fun," WFHS senior DB Jack Murdock said. "We always know what’s always going on and we can always cheer each other up, stuff like that whenever we are getting hyped.”
On the other side, Chance and Coleman Bledsoe are leading a Raiders defense that has played well the past few weeks.
For these Rider brothers, this is their one shot to play together at the varsity level and they are taking advantage of it.
“It’s been a while since I played with him," Rider sophomore LB Coleman Bledsoe said. "So it’s good to know he’s there, just to kind of help me out because I’m a young player, just to know the ropes.”
“He’s been brought up to varsity for several years and I haven’t gotten to play with him since pee-wee so it’s nice to have someone that always has your back no matter what," Rider senior DL Chance Bledsoe said.
Both sets of brothers will try to hold down the opposing offense when Rider and Old High take the field this Friday at Memorial Stadium.
Kick-off is set for 2 p.m.
