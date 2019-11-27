Sen. John Cornyn visits families at Sheppard Air Force Base

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - U.S. Senator John Cornyn visited Sheppard Air Force Base Tuesday afternoon, to meet with military families whose loved ones are deployed for the Thanksgiving holiday.
While many families gather around the table for Thanksgiving in a few days, the Stokes will as well, but they won't be eating dinner. “We're actually going to have breakfast for Thanksgiving this year instead of the traditional turkey dinner,” Angie Stokes said.
Some may call it unconventional, and she and her three kids Rylissa, Tayzia, and Daven are not quite sure how it will go, “We'll make it work.”
Making it work is what they are used to doing as a military family, especially with Timothy Stokes thousands of miles away in Korea.
“…you can have a whole bunch of people around, but there’s something that I share with my husband that is not there. Even on a phone call, even if it’s just as simple as a hug, sometimes you just need that extra presence,” Angie Stokes said.
They are not alone. Families just like them trickled in a room at Sheppard Air Force Base Tuesday, all of them prepared to meet US Senator John Cornyn.
“We want to be here to support them anyway we can,” Cornyn said.
He also can relate to the families he met with, “Having grown up in an Air Force family I have a sense of the challenges you have raising your family while your loved one is deployed,” he said.
This year, as a gesture of appreciation, he handed out the central dish to a thanksgiving meal – turkeys.
“To come and just visit with us and just say what he said, and give us turkeys, it was very kind,” Stokes said.
As for how they will fit turkey into their thanksgiving breakfast, they are thinking about making turkey bacon.
Senator Cornyn also answered questions about upcoming impeachment hearings, which he does not approve of.
“I think it’s very unlikely that we’ll get the 67 votes in the Senate. That’s what it will take. There’s never been a time in American history where somebody, a President, has been convicted and removed from office and this will be the 4th time in the history of our country that we’ve headed down this path. I think it’s a serious and a sober moment,” he said.
The second round of impeachment hearings will begin December 4.
