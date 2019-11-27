Shelters prepare to welcome those in need for Thanksgiving

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Shelters across Wichita Falls are preparing for what they say will be almost 300 people in need of a Thanksgiving meal tomorrow.
It’s taken weeks to get it all together so that volunteers can be ready to open their doors and filly empty tables tomorrow for those who need it most.
“Whatever we can feed them, let’s feed them,” said Sgt. Toby Romack with the Salvation Army.
“If they show up we’re going to find a place and a plate for them,” added Steve Sparks, the CEO of the Wichita Falls Faith Mission.
Both organizations say they have received truckloads of pies and have smoked almost thirty turkeys.
“We try to make it special with tablecloths and you know just try to make it a really special day so it does take a little additional preparation,” explained Sparks.
The extra work hasn’t gone unnoticed to people utilizing their services. Having lived at Faith Mission for two months now, Chad Manning has seen firsthand the impact these events have.
“For people not to have anything for thanksgiving provides a perfect service,” he said, “everybody’s welcome. There will be all sorts of people here.”
Homeless before joining Faith Mission’s work-study program, he said it’s especially important during the holidays for people to feel cherished.
“I’m hoping they come here learning that people do love them and they do care for them and hopefully they go out and spread the same love and care for others,” Manning added.
“A lot of people don’t have these families that they can go celebrate thanksgiving with so we want to be their family,” said Romack.
Sgt. Romack added that they’ve made sure they’ve got enough food for people to even get thirds.
“If you’re hungry and want to eat some thanksgiving dinner just come on over for lunch tomorrow and we’re going to feed you,” he said.
Both Faith Mission and the Salvation Army will be serving a Thanksgiving lunch tomorrow to whoever stops by. Dinner will also be served but only for those enrolled in one of their programs.
