South Weeks Park Pond refilled with rainbow trout

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Its not the traditional Thanksgiving meal, but fish is back on the menu in Wichita Falls.
On Wednesday, Texas Parks and Wildlife stocked 130 rainbow trout into South Weeks Park Pond, ready to be legally caught and cooked just in time for the holidays.
If you’re 16-years-old or older and have a proper fishing license, you can head out to the pond, located directly off of Southwest Parkway, to test your fishing chops.
There is no size limit on trout, but you can only keep five of them from the pond.
“Trout are stocked in South Weeks Park Pond for the families to come out. This time of the year, a lot of these species in the lakes don’t bite very well. This gives a lot of the anglers a chance to catch a different species of fish and to have the opportunity to catch fish this time of the year.” said Robert Mauk, a biologist with Texas Parks and Wildlife.
They stock these trout throughout several ponds and lakes across Texoma including Plum Lake and South Weeks Park Pond in Wichita Falls, they also stock all types of fish this time of the year all across the state.
For more information you can check out the Texas Parks and Wildlife website or Facebook page.
