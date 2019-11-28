The adversity-tested Eagles are healthy and ready for a Black Friday victory

HOLLIDAY, Texas (TNN) -"You’re one of the better teams in the state if you are still playing this time of year," Holliday head coach Frank Johnson said. “You’ve achieved your goals or a bunch of them.”
Most coaches will tell you, practicing on Thanksgiving week is one of their favorite things and I don’t blame them.
A week off from school and you just get to play some football.
But it also means you are a few rounds deep in the high school football playoffs.
For the Holliday Eagles, they get to take on the best 5-7 team in the state in Lexington, who took down City View last week 28-7.
Lexington comes into this matchup 5-1 since the start of district play.
But the Eagles have faced a lot of adversity this season and say all those struggles are helping them this postseason.
“Let’s go back to our first district ballgame,"coach Johnson said. "We got beat by City View and we didn’t like getting beat, but I felt like from that point on our defense got a lot better.”
“Well we had people step up and it was really hard to go through a lot of injuries like that," Holliday senior center Garrett Matthews said. "So the way our underclassmen have stepped and we have still been able to play good, that just motivates us to play well when everyone gets healthy.”
Holliday and Lexington have had different paths to the regional semis.
The Lexington Eagles have won both matchups by 21 points or more, while the Holliday eagles have had to grind a bit more; but this one is set up to be good.
Kick-off at 6 p.m. Friday night in Burleson.
