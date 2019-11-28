Grocery stores packed for last minute Thanksgiving shopping

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wednesday stores were packed with last-minute shoppers. For some it’s not last-minute shopping, it’s right on time.
“It’s just a couple things that I to make sure that things are still fresh. cause they put it out to early I want everything fresh and good,” Tammy Heren
As they try to put everything together for the big feast.
One last-minute shopper says,“Cornbread and stuffing, I always make that last minute,” as she looks over list.
For some people, Wednesday was a return trip for a few forgotten items.
“Well, I had all my stuff on the list but my wife just texted me her second list so I’m coming in here just getting a few last-minute things we have a lot of family coming into town and we are trying to get ready for them,” said Henry Florsheim.
Rich Silver said he struck up a deal with his wife run errands for her today, and she cooks while he relaxes tomorrow.
“Holiday ham, and some gravy packets to finish off the thanksgiving shopping then I’m going to go home and relax and get ready for football and beer,” Rich Silver
“Late last night she told me she needs this I said that I would get it in the morning then morning turn to noon and then you and up here with everyone doing last-minute shopping, “ Tammy Heren.
