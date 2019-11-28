Iowa Park embracing new role in regional rematch

IOWA PARK, Texas (TNN) - The Iowa Park Hawks face a familiar foe in the regional semifinals this year.
The Hawks and Glen Rose Tigers battled it out in The Star in Frisco last year in the regional final with Iowa Park coming back to win 31-28.
But the roles are reversed this year with Iowa Park out to defend their regional crown and the Hawks say they like the position they are in.
“We were the underdogs last year most of the time and this year we are the top dogs," Iowa Park junior WR/RB Cirby Coheley said. "So people want to beat us. We still have some pressure, but it takes a little of it off.”
“Kind of a rivalry in the playoffs going deep, seeing them coming from last year," Iowa Park senior lineman Ryder Roberts said. "They’ve got returners from last year that we know and have played against before. I think it’s going to add to the energy and the hype of the game.”
The Hawks and Tigers will kick off Friday at 6 at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene.
The winner will face Midland Greenwood or Lubbock Estacado who are also playing in Abilene, just down the road at Abilene Christian University.
