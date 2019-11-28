Students volunteer on Thanksgiving day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - While everyone across the area is giving thanks, a group of high school students was giving back to the Wichita Falls community on Thanksgiving.
“The past eight years I’ve seen these kids grow up underneath us that as they went into high school it’s our mission now that all our children give back to the community,” said Terri Hensley.
That’s what Paul and Princeton Brown, Chris and Jaden Whitten, Ernest Young and Quinton Hawkins did, passing out meals to those coming into Faith Mission today and meeting new faces at each table.
“I think it’s cool that we can communicate with them and see what happened in their lives and that brings us closer together as a community,” Paul Brown said.
The six are involved in different activities at Hirschi High School, including the band, basketball, football and tennis teams.
The boys volunteer through their church, Mount Calvary Falls Chapel United Methodist Church, throughout the year. One of their favorites is helping elementary students learning to read.
“It’s really rewarding to them to be a part of the community because these kids look up to these boys and it basically gives them a sense of value,” Hensley, their mentor, said.
It’s helped them grow as well something Hensley has gotten to see first hand.
“To see this boy smile like this right here, when you send a text message that says on Thursday ‘we’ll be feeding at the mission do you want to help?’" she said. "To get all eight of them to send back an instant bing, bing, bing, bing, yes ma’am, yes ma’am, yes ma’am that right there in itself for these boys to want to give back is very rewarding.”
For them, it’s all worth it when they see the difference they’re making, hoping other community members make that difference too.
“Everyone should give back at least some time in their life,” Jaden Whitten said.
“Everyone in our school should be doing stuff like this, giving back to the community, because there are other bad things they could be doing and this is a good influence,” Paul Brown said.
