Turnovers will play big role in historical 5A DII Regional Semifinal

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s only the second time in history that Rider and Old High have met twice in a season, but the first time they have done so in the playoffs and facing an opponent the second time isn’t easy.
The saying is, it’s hard to beat a team twice; but because both of these teams know each other so well, it comes down to the small things like turnovers.
And it’s those mistakes that could win or lose the game for either side.
“Turnovers are a big part of the game because it gives the offense another chance and it takes away them from scoring," WFHS senior DB Jack Murdock said.
“You know our defense did a good job against Parkland of turning the ball over and forcing the field position into our neck of the woods," WFHS head coach Grant Freeman said.
“You gotta find the balance of you want to play the right way, you want to play focused and you want to take care of the football," Rider head coach Marc Bindel said. "But also, you don’t want to play passionless football. You want them to play with passion and excitement and aggressiveness.”
In the first meeting, the Coyotes turned the ball over a few times and Rider won big.
This time around, we will see who can limit the mistakes and grab the win.
Kick-off is this Friday at 2 p.m. in Memorial Stadium.
