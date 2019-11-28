Vernon holiday spirit meals

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For some, Thanksgiving dinner isn’t always promised. That’s why volunteers with the holidays spirit meals come together months before Thanksgiving, and prepare to feed hundreds during the holidays.
Over 500 meals were delivered today thanks to volunteers who packed their cars with food and hit the road.
The doors of the Wilbarger Auditorium opened shortly after to welcome in hundreds of people who might not have had a Thanksgiving dinner if it wasn’t for this event.
Nobody who came through the doors today left on an empty stomach, as there was plenty to go around.
We’re just glad that this meal was started by Glenna and Pat Bryant 30 years or more ago,” said coordinator Sharon Goins. “We’re glad to keep up the tradition.”
