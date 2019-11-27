Volunteers prep for Thanksgiving Day meal deliveries

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Across Texoma hundreds would not have a thanksgiving meal without help from generous organizations and you and with the holiday tomorrow, some still have work to do.
In Burkburnett, there is only one church who delivers meals on Thanksgiving Day and they’ve been running strong for over 30 years before the deliveries roll out tomorrow, the pastor's wife says they could always use some more help.
“It's run on volunteers, and a lot of them have been here every year,” Sue Waddell said.
For the last 33 years Jubilee Christian Center has provided families in town a warm meal for thanksgiving. Sue says they take care of it all.
“It starts with the cooking and goes all the way to the boxes and then we deliver them home,” Waddell said.
Sue has been part of this yearly tradition since it started when they only did this for the elderly using meals on wheels. Now it's open to anyone in need and this year they will serve over a 170. When I asked her why they do it every year?
“I guess the reason everybody helps everybody else, just to help people so they’ll have a good Thanksgiving,” Waddell said.
All of this wouldn't be possible without volunteers and like jubilee, the salvation army in Wichita Falls has plenty.
“We’ve got lots of volunteers scheduled to come out and help us out tomorrow. It’s truly a blessing comes up and helps us out like that,” Sgt. Toby Romack with the Salvation Army said.
Romack credits their new website that allows people to sign up to help, easily from their phone.
“Right now we are standing at about 800 volunteer hours so far and they keep coming in more and more every day with our register to ring,” Sgt. Romack said.
Now while the Salvation Army says they have plenty of help for tomorrow, Jubilee could always use more help.
“Anybody that wants to come help us deliver, we would love to have them. That would be fabulous for us,” Waddell said.
