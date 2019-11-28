W.F.F.D. spending Thanksgiving in the firehouse

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For as long as they have been around, Wichita Falls Firefighters have broken bread together, and Thanksgiving will be no different.
Being a first responder is a 24-hour job.
Captain Minton Seymore will be joining other firefighters around a long wooden table in the center of Fire Station #1’s common area, like they have done many times before.
“In this job you’re going to miss Thanksgivings, Christmas, birthdays, all kinds of things,” Seymore said, “These guys are as much your family as your own family at home.”
After all, their job has taken them across the state during hurricanes and across the country to fight wildfires.
If a table could talk, theirs would have a lot of stories to tell. “I heard a fireman once say that the way he got through 9/11 was around the kitchen table at the fire house, and there's a lot of truth to that,” Seymore said.
There have been tough times, but the table has seen some good times too. “One of my favorite times is in the mornings because you get the shift leaving and the shift coming in so of course you've got guys jacking with each other and talking about different things,” Seymore said, “You're here from 8 am till eight the next morning, so it's just like your home away from home.”
What is a home without some food? “We will be cooking a Thanksgiving dinner,” Assistant Fire Marshall Jared Burchett said.
While most will be in their own homes, firefighters will be working a 24 hour shift, but it is something they are proud to do every day, even on holidays. As Captain Seymore said, “Best job I’ve ever had!”
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.