Alumni answer call to help Rider band

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Rider band director Loy Studer knew some of his students would be gone for thanksgiving, so to help fill the holes at today’s game he reached out to alumni, hoping to get around 20 people.
“It just blew up, we threw it out and the response was crazy so we had to create a signup form and it was like 140 people,” he said.
Alumni from every decade, coming out to help their old school.
“This is where I grew up so it’s fun to have this game happen when I was going to be in town for Thanksgiving anyway," 1993 alumnus Brian Weatherbee. "My whole family still lives here so it’s always fun to come back.”
“On the flip side, we have some of our college students that just graduated that couldn’t be here because they had responsibilities with their college marching bands they had to get back to,” Studer said.
“Some of these students I haven’t seen since they graduated, that could have been in the 70s,” former band director Poney Thompson said.
While some things have changed in the band room and on the field, it still feels like home to those that return.
“Mr. Studer is doing a really good job of keeping a lot of the traditions going and the students are great to be around anytime,” Thompson said.
“It’s just fun to see them carry on what we were doing when we were here,” Weatherbee said.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.