Chance of showers, stray thunderstorm through Friday evening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Our weather hasn’t changed too much in the past 24 hours. Temperatures are still in the 40s, and we’re still seeing drizzle across Texoma. Originally, we thought temperatures would warm did the 60s this afternoon. Now it looks like temperatures will be limited to the 50s during the Old High-Rider game this afternoon. We’re going to keep rain chances in the forecast, though it may not be too different from Thanksgiving when, instead of measurable rain, we just saw a lot of drizzle.
It looks like the best rain chances in Texoma today will be for Graham, Bowie, and Nocona. Tonight, as a warm front lifts North toward the Red River, we could see some thunderstorms, especially closer to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Rain chances will end overnight, winds will become strong tomorrow and temperatures will warm to the 60s under mostly sunny skies.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
