Christmas Carriage Rides run through Dec. 24
By Katelyn Fox | November 29, 2019 at 12:54 PM CST - Updated November 29 at 1:03 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - PTL Carriages is once again running their Christmas Carriage Rides through the Wichita Falls Country Club.

Beginning Nov. 29 at 5:30 p.m. they will be hosting horse-drawn carriage rides through the Country Club to get a glimpse at the gorgeous Christmas lights displays.

PTL Carriages announced on Facebook that they are moving from their usual location.

Late breaking news! We have moved locations! We are now located at the lot, right next to the University United Methodist Church on the corner of Taft and Hampstead at 3405 Taft, which is right across from the Fantasy of Lights!!
PTL Carriages via Facebook

The Carriage Rides will continue until Christmas Eve.

You can make your reservations for anytime between 5:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. by calling 940-636-4404 or by clicking here.

For more information you can visit PTL Carriages’ website, their Facebook page, the event Facebook page or the City of WF event page.

