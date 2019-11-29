Christmas Carriage Rides run through Dec. 24

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - PTL Carriages is once again running their Christmas Carriage Rides through the Wichita Falls Country Club.
Beginning Nov. 29 at 5:30 p.m. they will be hosting horse-drawn carriage rides through the Country Club to get a glimpse at the gorgeous Christmas lights displays.
PTL Carriages announced on Facebook that they are moving from their usual location.
The Carriage Rides will continue until Christmas Eve.
You can make your reservations for anytime between 5:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. by calling 940-636-4404 or by clicking here.
For more information you can visit PTL Carriages’ website, their Facebook page, the event Facebook page or the City of WF event page.
