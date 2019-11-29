City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights kicks off Nov. 22

The MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights is a yearly tradition hosted on the Midwestern State University...
The MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights is a yearly tradition hosted on the Midwestern State University campus along Taft Boulevard.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights is kicking off on Nov. 22.

This annual holiday tradition is hosted on the Midwestern State University campus along Taft Boulevard. MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights and MSU Texas partner up every year to spread some colorful Christmas cheer to Texomans.

If you’re interested in the 5k and 1-Mile Fun Run on Nov. 20 to support this event, click here.

The Fantasy of Lights will run from Nov. 22 to Dec. 26 every day at sunset and will shut down each night at 10 p.m.

For more information on Fantasy of Lights, click here.

Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Mark Rine, a 14-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, filed a resignation...
Tired of overtime, officer announces resignation on police radio
A 23-year-old woman is in the hospital after being pulled from her burning car by first...
Early morning crash severely injures woman
If you have any information on where Jason Fowler is please call (940) 761-7762 or (940)...
WFPD search for tips to lead to missing man
Here are the scores and highlights from the Bi-District round of the 2021 Texas High School...
TXHSFB PLAYOFFS 2021: Bi-District
Strong winds are in the forecast for Tuesday

Latest News

FILE - Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project...
Democrat Beto O’Rourke running for Texas governor in 2022
Can you identify these suspects?
Crime Stoppers need help identifying storage unit burglars
Crime Stoppers need help identifying storage unit burglars
Crime Stoppers need help identifying storage unit burglars
The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will visit several locations throughout...
WFAFB Mobile Pantry making stops throughout November