MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights kicks off Nov. 22

The MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights is a yearly tradition hosted on the Midwestern State University...
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights is kicking off on Nov. 22.

This annual holiday tradition is hosted on the Midwestern State University campus along Taft Boulevard. MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights and MSU Texas partner up every year to spread some colorful Christmas cheer to Texomans.

If you’re interested in the 5k and 1-Mile Fun Run on Nov. 20 to support this event, click here.

The Fantasy of Lights will run from Nov. 22 to Dec. 26 every day at sunset and will shut down each night at 10 p.m.

For more information on Fantasy of Lights, click here.

