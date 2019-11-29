Fatal Thursday wreck leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One person passed away and another was taken to Amarillo for their injuries after a wreck that happened on Thursday afternoon in Hardeman County just west of Quanah.
Both drivers were headed East on SH 287 through heavy smoke from a large grass fire nearby. The livestock trailer had come to a stop in the right-hand lane due to traffic, when the driver of the SUV was unable to stop in time and hit the rear-end of the trailer.
Eldridge Miller, 63, of Borger passed away at a later time after being transported to Hardeman County Memorial Hospital; he was the driver of the SUV.
Loretta Miller, also of Borger, was transported to Amarillo for her injuries.
The driver of the trailer did not sustain any injuries.
