Motorcycle involved wreck on Kemp

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Crews at the scene saw at least one person transported to the hospital following a motorcycle wreck on Kemp Boulevard.
Traffic backed up around the 4000 block of Kemp Boulevard at the Best Buy and Sikes Mall entrance stoplight following the accident.
Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department said a Chevrolet rear-ended a motorcycle, which hit an SUV.
The motorcyclist was transported to United Regional with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers did not completely shut down lanes, but rather directed traffic around the wreck site.
It had been lightly raining off and on before the wreck.
