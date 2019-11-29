Operation Santa Claus: 41 years and still growing

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Tim Brillhart from Herb Easely joined Jake in studio to talk about Operation Santa Claus.
Thanks to community effort, in 2018 new bicycles and gifts were given to more than 800 children.
You can donate online via the Herb Easely Facebook page.
The 2019 Operation Santa Claus Dinner and Dance will be on Nov. 30 at the Elks Lodge on Seymour Highway.
The doors will open at 6 p.m. and dinner is served at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $100 per couple, with a chance at door prizes, and our grand prize of your choice of a utility task vehicle, such as a can-am defender, commander or maverick, or $10,000 dollars worth of gold or silver.
You can purchase tickets at any of the 8 Fire Stations in town or by talking to a WF Firefighter; you can also call 940-761-7901.
They only have 300 tickets for sale, so make sure to snag yours before they’re gone.
For anyone interested in donating toys, clothes or bikes to Operation Santa Claus you can donate to any one of the 8 Wichita Falls Fire Stations.
There are also some local businesses in Wichita Falls that have volunteered to have toy and clothes drop-boxes set up.
Since 1968, Operation Santa Claus has been providing toys and gifts to children in Wichita Falls and beyond.
Operation Santa Claus relies strictly on donations and fundraisers to support its mission.
Drop-off locations:
Herb Easely - 1125 Central Fwy
Simple Greek - 3701 Fairway Blvd #108
Brookdale at Sikes Lake - 2649 Plaza Pkwy.
Stone Creek Ranch Apartments - 5021 Taft Blvd.
Anytime Fitness - 5120 Greenbriar Rd.
Access Dental - 3901 Kemp Blvd.
Gigi’s Closet - 620 Scott Ave.
Wichita Falls Country Club - 1701 Hamilton Blvd.
For more information you can contact the WFFD by calling 940-761-7901.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.