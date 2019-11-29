Santa House just days away; decorating Kell House for the 37th year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Nadine McKown from the Kell House Museum joined Jake to talk about Santa House 2019.
This the 37th year of the Kell House hosting Santa House, meaning kids who experienced the first decade of this event can now take their little ones as well.
Santa, Mrs. Claus and all the elves and reindeer are inviting you to visit to their Texas home for the holidays.
Santa’s elves will guide guests of all ages through a whimsical Christmas wonderland, including the original play “The Magical Rocking Horse, part II”, a visit with Santa Claus himself, a pit-stop in Mrs. Claus’ kitchen for a cookie and then step into Santa’s workshop to create an ornament to take home and put on your tree.
Santa House is located at the Kell House Museum at 900 Bluff St., in historic downtown Wichita Falls.
Santa House at the Kell House will be open starting Wednesday, Dec. 4 through Friday, Dec. 13.
Groups start the tour every 15 minutes weekdays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., as well as Friday evenings 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 3 p.m.
Admission is $5 per person, or $20 for a family up to six and children under 2-years-old are admitted free.
Tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door.
For more information or to make group reservations, you can contact the Kell House at 940-723-2712 or visit their website, Facebook page or the event Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.