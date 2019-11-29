6th Annual Holiday Canndemonium on Sunday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Simon Welch from the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank joined Jake to talk about the Canndemonium event happening Sunday.
The WFAFB is always working to end hunger by providing nutritious food through partner agencies and programs in 12 North Texas counties.
94.9 the Outlaw is saddling up to host a music and donation event, appropriately titled Canndemonium.
This is the sixth year of the Holiday Canndemonium.
Canndemonium will take place Sunday, Dec. 1 from 2 to 6 p.m. at The Warehouse located at 1401 Lamar St.
Some of the acts include; Erick Willis, Chance Anderson, Jeff Grossman, James Cook, Cheyenne Pitts, Zack Crow, Clint Vines, Lance Burnett, Jeremy Jowers, Blain Gillespie, Barefoot Dixie and more.
Entry to the Canndemonium can either be 10 canned goods or $10, both of which will be donated to the Wichita Falls AFB.
If you can’t make it out to Canndemonium, you can still donate to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank throughout this holiday season.
For more information you can visit the WFAFB website, their Facebook page or the event Facebook page.
