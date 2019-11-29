Ziggy Stardust is hoping for furr-ever family

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it time for our pet of the week.
Conni Marshall with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Garrett in studio to talk about Ziggy Stardust.
Ziggy is a Husky rescue from Burkburnett Shelter who is looking for a forever home.
He loves other animals and people, but doesn’t play very nice with cats.
Ziggy does have a few medical conditions, but he is still as lively as can be.
Emily’s Legacy Rescue is participating in Facebook’s Giving Tuesday, so starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, online donations will be matched by Facebook to Emily’s Legacy Rescue.
Adopting is not a free process but it covers just about every thing these animals need before they go home with their new family.
The adoption fee is $125 but again, that covers all shots the animal needs, takes care of spay or neutering and it’s gets the animal a microchip.
For more information you can always check out their website or Facebook page.
