Ardent Urban Development under contract in downtown Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Ardent Urban Development is now under contract in downtown Wichita Falls, right next to the Wichita Theatre.
The plan for the building is to renovate it into six fully furnished urban guest suites upstairs, with restaurant and retail space below.
“We are very excited about downtown Wichita Falls, we’re encouraged by the hotel development and that’s another big thing that brought us to the market,” said Ardent Principal Developer Steve Dieterichs. “We see big things happening in downtown and we definitely want to be part of it.”
Cheryl Beer, owner of Encore the Christmas Store, says she believes this could be a great thing for the area, as downtown Wichita Falls continues to grow.
Dietrichs says another thing that drew them to the area is the good amount of parking that’ll be available, and he sees opportunities for some outdoor dining in the area as well.
They’re still in the early stages for the apartments, so it could be up to a year until they’re up and running.
