Small Business Saturday encourages more people to shop locally

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Throughout Thanksgiving and the day after, many shopped ‘til they dropped in hopes of finding the best Black Friday deals. But those good deals aren’t over yet and we’re not talking Cyber Monday.
It’s Small Business Saturday that’s designed to shine the spotlight on local shops and vendors with the hope of bringing them more holiday shoppers and a boost in business.
“The more that we support local downtown businesses, the more downtown businesses will thrive and the more businesses will pop up,” Shauna LaRocque, owner of Crashworks STEAM Studio said.
It’s that focus on shopping local that means business owners like Shauna, are able to support their own families.
“When you come here and like purchase a membership you know your helping me buy my kids Christmas presents and put them through gymnastics, soccer,” LaRocque said.
The former teacher, now business owner of the studio has designed a space where kids can go to create anything they can imagine. For Saturday they are giving back by making it easier for families to join, plus more.
“Whether you have two kids or five kids its only $55 a month for the next year,” LaRocque said.
Just a block down Indiana Ave. that appreciation for shopping small can also be found at Ramble & Company.
“Shopping local means saying yes to your mom and pop shop just like us and showing your support,” Kathryn Hager, Co-Owner of Rambling & Co. said.
She is practicing what she preaches, Saturday she will have free drinks and music for customers, that she bought locally.
“It's our way of saying thank you to everyone who shops small,” Hager said.
Alley Cat Vintage Mercantile, is an eclectic place with work from lots of locals.
“Almost everyone can find something different or something that reminds them of the past,” Kelly Jackson, longtime vendor at Alley Cat said.
He’s been selling rustic art at the store going on six years now and enjoys this yearly celebration of what he loves to do.
“It gives us the chance to really shine and show the community what we have to offer,” Jackson said.
So while you can shop for stuff like this online.
“It’s so much more fun to be face to face with the customer and see their expressions when they see some of the unusual items that come through here,” Jackson said.
Created ten years ago in the middle of the recession, Small Business Saturday has become a yearly tradition to help not only local businesses, but local economies too. That sales tax money goes right back to supporting the community.
