Soldiers say farewell to families

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Today, love was spread and tears were shed as families, friends, and loved ones gathered to say farewell to National Guard soldiers who were home for Thanksgiving.
“It’s just an honor to be able to come out here and send them off properly,” said American Legion Vice Commander Michael Kurtz.
The soldiers, who are going overseas for operation deep strike, held their loved ones a little tighter today. For them, the support means everything.
American Legion, VFW, and Hirschi JROTC, along with other organizations, gathered to host the ceremony. They provided the soldiers with gift bags.
“It’s important that the community comes together at a time like this when a lot of people are under stress because they’re losing people that are really close to them, for several years,” said Brigade Commander Sonya Ganeshram. “In this time, we as a community need to come together and support these people.”
