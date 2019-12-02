Manhunt Monday suspect wanted for possession of drugs in a drug free zone

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Crime Stoppers needs your help finding this week’s Manhunt Monday suspect.
Albert James Lopez, 18, is wanted for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two under one gram in a drug free zone.
Lopez is described as standing five-foot-eight-inches tall and weighing around 140 pounds.
It is important to remember that Lopez is considered dangerous and possibly armed.
Never try to approach him yourself.
If you have any information about this crime you are asked to call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888.
If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls area, you can call 1-800-322-9888
You can remain anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of Lopez, you could earn a reward up to $500, subject to board approval.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.