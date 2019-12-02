Petrolia graduate research could help millions

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Michael Connolly graduated from Petrolia High School in 1990 at the head of his class. Ever since, he has been proving that the honor was right on the money.
Connolly is a Principal Scientific Engineer at Lawrence Berkeley National Lab of the Molecular Foundry in California. He says prions are proteins inside our bodies that fold the wrong way, that can lead to diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.
Connolly told us that his time at Petrolia High School helped him be ready for this heavy research.
“I also got a lot of individual attention from my teachers, and I think that made a big difference, being able to do a lot of different things,” said Connolly.
Connolly says he still considers Texas home, and visits whenever he can though most of his time is taken up with research.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.