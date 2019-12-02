Scheduled water main repair on Southwest Pkwy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls Water Distribution Division will be repairing a water main leak at the corner of Fairway Boulevard and Southwest Parkway.
Starting Dec. 2 they will close 1 Southbound lane on Fairway as well as the connector turn from Fairway onto Southwest Parkway that is directly in front of CVS.
They will detour traffic for the safety of both the workers and the public.
City of Wichita Falls Water Distribution does not expect any disruption water services during the time of the repair.
These repairs have no expected time frame.
Please drive slowly and be aware of your surroundings when traveling in this area.
For questions or to report any issues you are asked to contact the City of WF Water Distribution Divison at 940-761-4333.
For more information you can contact the City of WF Engineering Division at 940-761-7477 or the Public Information Office at 940-761-7402.
