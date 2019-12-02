Sunny, quiet start to the week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The first week of December is looking rather quiet weather-wise. The 7-day forecast is offering a fair amount of sunshine, and gradually warming temperatures through Thursday. Thursday looks to be the warmest of the next five days with high temperatures near 70 degrees. Today is going to be a less windy version of yesterday. We’ll be in the upper 40s by noon, highs will be in the 50s.