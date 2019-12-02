Sunny, quiet start to the week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The first week of December is looking rather quiet weather-wise. The 7-day forecast is offering a fair amount of sunshine, and gradually warming temperatures through Thursday. Thursday looks to be the warmest of the next five days with high temperatures near 70 degrees. Today is going to be a less windy version of yesterday. We’ll be in the upper 40s by noon, highs will be in the 50s.
A ridge of high pressure is dominating our weather pattern, allowing for a lot of sunshine and fairly light winds. There are no significant chances of rain in the 7-day forecast. However, we’re going to keep an eye on Thursday night into Friday for what could be scattered showers in the region.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.