WF woman arrested twice in just 48 hours

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Dorothy Nicole Gibson was arrested for theft greater than $100, less than $750/shoplifting at Kohl’s on Nov. 30 at about 9:30 p.m.
Officers responded to a call in the 3700 block of Call Field Road at Kohl’s in reference to a female stealing items from the store.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with Kohl’s Loss Prevention who said the woman was concealing items inside her purse while walking around the store.
The female passed by all points of sale and was attempting to leave the store when she was detained by officers and then identified as Dorothy Nicole Gibson.
The purse she was carrying around had a torn hole that revealed an entire hidden compartment.
That compartment held items of clothing which she had not paid for, totaling over $200.
Gibson bonded out on $1,000 on Dec. 1.
Gibson was arrested again for violation of court order enjoining organized criminal activity and failure to identify on Dec. 2 just after 2:30 a.m.
Very early on Monday morning, officers pulled over a car for having a wrong, fictitious, altered or obscured license plate; that license plate was found to belong to a different car.
Gibson was a passenger in the car and gave police a false name and date of birth, violating rule #10.
She violated rule #13 for being in a motor vehicle between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. and rule #12 for possession a cellphone while occupying a motor vehicle on a public street, of which she had two when she was arrested.
As of the afternoon of Dec. 2, Gibson remains behind bars on $1,500 in bonds.
