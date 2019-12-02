World AIDS Day 2019

“Occasions like Dec. 1, or world aids day are important for the whole world to stop and remember who we lost, and to celebrate those we lost, but for us to celebrate just how far we’ve come," Schmid said. “The end is in our reach, we can wipe this thing out, right now, but we have to overcome stigma and we have to educate ourselves and have a discussion. We have to talk about HIV and have a discussion it’s really not that scary.”