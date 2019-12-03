BREAKING: MSU Texas student hit by truck

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3 a student enrolled at Midwestern State University was reportedly hit by a truck.
The Wichitan, the MSU Texas campus-based newspaper, broke the story on Twitter just after 3:30 p.m.
Chief Patrick Coggins with Midwestern State University Campus Police confirmed that a 19-year-old female student was hit by a truck while crossing the street on campus.
That student was treated by EMS before being transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the truck involved stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the MSU Texas Campus police investigation.
