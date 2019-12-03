9-1-1 call leads to the arrest of a WF 19-year-old

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a call for an occupied vehicle check on Nov. 30 at around midnight.
Someone had called 9-1-1 to report there was a person in a black Ford Mustang honking their horn and waving around a gun in the 1500 block of 14th Street.
When officers arrived they observed 19-year-old Daniel Le getting out the driver’s side door of the Mustang.
Officers were able to see, in plain view, a firearm in the backseat of the Mustang.
Officers searched the Mustang thoroughly and found what appeared to be marijuana in big, clear cellophane wrapping underneath where the firearm had been.
The substance tested positive for marijuana; the amount found weighed 9.9 ounces.
Upon further search of the Mustang officers found $2,500 in cash, as well as a digital scale and some plastic baggies.
Le was then arrested and taken to the Wichita County Jail.
Daniel Le was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana.
Le has since been released on a $5,500 bond.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.