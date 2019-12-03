Hirschi Realtors’ tradition helps kids in need get ready for the winter

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Hirschi Realtors in Wichita Falls is partnering up with Child Care Partners to bring the joy of warm toes to 20 Texoma children.
Mr. Hirschi, of Hirschi Realtors, began partnering with child care organizations in the 1970s to put coats and shoes on kids in need in the Texoma area.
This year, the children will be taken via bus to Shoe Dept at Sikes Senter Mall where they will get free reign on their choice of shoes.
Volunteers will help the children find the right sizes.
For more information you can always visit the Hirschi Realtors website and Facebook page, the Child Care Partners website and Facebook page or call 940-766-4332.
