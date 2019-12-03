Impact 100 WF encourages enrollment as deadline approaches

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On Dec. 3 Impact 100 is holding their last enrollment event of 2019.
At 5:30 p.m. at Frank and Joe’s Coffee House, located 1612 9th St, they’re inviting women to come share in the amazing contributions to the Wichita Falls community.
The deadline to register with Impact 100 for the 2020 year is Dec. 31, 2019.
They will be hosting a special reveal party in January that will also celebrate the enrollment and discuss their plans for 2020.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.