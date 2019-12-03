JOB OPENING: Assistant News Director

The Assistant News Director must be able to “own” the big stories of the day, breaking news and especially weather coverage. The person must have a passion for news, show design and be able to mentor MMJs daily to help with creative storytelling. He or she must also work with producers to make their newscasts creative, relevant. The assistant news director will also be responsible for managing daily assignments, planning specials, special coverage and helping plan the long-term strategy of the news department.