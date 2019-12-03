JOB OPENING: Assistant News Director

Job Summary:
KAUZ News Channel 6, is looking for an Assistant News Director who will lead and manage news coverage across television and digital platforms.
The Assistant News Director will work closely with the News Director, and other staff members on day-to-day operations and supervision of the newsroom. We want someone who’s aggressive in pursuing breaking news, who’s passionate about not simply covering, but uncovering news and who’s a creative thinker. The ideal candidate must be a self-starter who thrives in a fast-paced, winning news environment.
The Assistant News Director must be able to “own” the big stories of the day, breaking news and especially weather coverage. The person must have a passion for news, show design and be able to mentor MMJs daily to help with creative storytelling. He or she must also work with producers to make their newscasts creative, relevant. The assistant news director will also be responsible for managing daily assignments, planning specials, special coverage and helping plan the long-term strategy of the news department.
Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
• Initiating and managing content delivery on all KAUZ platforms
• Setting an urgent and aggressive tone in the newsroom
• Making editorial decisions on content
• Assist News Director in effectively communicating goals and plans for the newsroom and ensuring those plans are carried out by all staff members
• Assisting morning, evening and weekend producers and reporters with story development and assignment
• Executing our Breaking News and Severe Weather coverage plans
• Plan and execute “big story” coverage
• Holding all staff members accountable on a daily basis
• Conduct regular feedback sessions with all employees
• Participate in editorial and planning meetings
• Work with producers and reporters to enterprise and generate content
• Monitor all newscasts and digital news coverage to ensure staff is meeting standards
• Maintain a high level of confidentiality • Protect and defend journalistic integrity of the news product
• Ensure the news team follows best practices on all platforms
• Execute news strategies developed by news department management
• Perform other job related duties, including limited travel as assigned
• Monitor various on-air, online and newspaper resources for future story development and follow up
• Manage day-to-day operation of the assignment desk and Assignment Editor responsibilities
Requirements
• BA in Journalism or related field preferred
• Minimum 3 years of experience in a television newsroom, including some management experience. Previous experience as an Assignment Editor helpful.
• Strong management, communication and people skills required to supervise and interact daily with staff, community via phone, email and in person
• Proven leadership ability
• Passion for news
• Creativity
• Knowledge and understanding in using various digital and social platforms
• Strong organizational skills
• Ability to multi-task in high stress situations
Qualified candidates, please send resume to ASMCareers@kauz.com. No Phone calls please. Pre-employment drug screen and MVR Check require. EOE-M/F/D/V