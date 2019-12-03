2nd Annual Christmas at The Winery this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Lisa Pettijohn and Scott Penish joined Jale to talk about the 2nd Annual Christmas at the Winery.
Christmas at the Winery offers a tour through the Horseshoe Bend Cellars Vineyard and Winery estate, decorated in festive holiday decor from local artists and businesses.
A chance to sip wine, shop and take a stroll around to view the magic of Christmas through the decorations and some holiday treats.
They will hold a special preview VIP night on the evening of Dec. 5.
Tickets to the VIP night are very limited and available online, here, for $25.00 each. That will include a tour of the holiday decorated rooms and some wine and appetizers.
Everything takes place at Horseshoe Bend Cellars Vineyard & Winery located at 3399 Peterson Rd S. in Iowa Park.
A portion of the proceeds from this event will be donated to P.E.T.S. Clinic and The Kitchen of Wichita Falls.
THURSDAY: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. - VIP Preview Night
FRIDAY: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
SATURDAY: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
SUNDAY: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Tickets for the non-VIP night are $5 including tax for an adult, while children 12-years-old and younger get in free.
Advance tickets are available at The Winery, Market Street, P.E.T.S., The Kitchen and online.
Tickets will also be available the day of the event at the winery.
