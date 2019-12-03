Newly appointed judge running for her own seat

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Former Judge Fudge announced his retirement on Oct. 1, with that Governor Greg Abbott appointed Meredith Kennedy as the new 78th District Judge back in the middle of November.
On the morning of Dec. 3, Judge Kennedy announced that she will be running for the 78th District seat as we enter an election year, the seat she currently occupies.
When Meredith Kennedy was appointed by the Governor, she asked Judge Fudge to swear her in.
Judge Kennedy is the only candidate in the running for that seat, so far.
