Rider’s Jacob Rodriguez named Blitz on 6 Player of the Week

Rider's Jacob Rodriguez ran combined for 5 touchdowns in regional semifinal win over Wichita Falls HS. (Source: KAUZ)
By Brian Shrull | December 2, 2019 at 9:38 PM CST - Updated December 2 at 9:38 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The third round of the high school football playoffs in Texoma ended the same way this season as it did last year.

Rider, Iowa Park and Holliday have advanced to the regional finals and similar to last year, they did it off some strong performances.

But the best came in the historic Rider vs Old High playoff matchup.

Jacob Rodriguez is the regional semifinal player of the week after an all-around stellar performance in the Raiders 56-20 win over Old High.

Rodriguez threw for 250 yards and four touchdowns Friday afternoon while running for another 123 yards and a score.

JRod had 373 total yards and 5 TD’s.

He was at the top of his game and that is why Rider is moving on.

Congratulations Jacob.

Previous winners:

WK 1: Graham’s Daniel Gilbertson

WK 2: City View’s Jayln Marks

WK 3: Hirschi’s Tryston Randall

WK 4: Iowa Park’s Trent Green

WK 5: Burkburnett’s Mason Duke

WK 6: Knox City’s Abraham Nevarez

WK 7: Nocona’s Carter Horn

WK 8: Windthorst’s Cy Belcher

WK 9: Archer City’s Layne Briggs

WK 10: Notre Dame’s Andrew Koch

WK 11: Windthorst’s Cy Belcher

BI-DISTRICT: Seymour’s Nick Slaggle

AREA: WFHS’s Jack Murdock

