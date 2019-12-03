Texoma gives back during ‘Giving Tuesday’

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The gift of giving is not about what or how much you give; what matters is the difference it could make in someone’s life.
Wichita Christian school has received over $100,000 dollars throughout Texoma Gives and Giving Tuesday.
Principal Karla Wallace says not only are they receiving, they’re using this as an opportunity.
“We teach our students to give back, for example there’s a coat drive going on right now, and a blanket drive in the preschool,” said Wallace.
President of the Wichita falls Area Community Foundation Leslie Schaffner says that while we’re all out shopping for Christmas gifts, it’s important to remember that organizations are in need throughout the entire year, and not just one day.
“The purpose of events like giving day are to put it in peoples mind that we all need to do our part to make the world around us a better place,” says Schaffner.
Giving to organizations year round is important, because needs don’t just start and end during the holiday season.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.