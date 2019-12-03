Texoma WWII Veteran’s remains returned home

On December 7th, 1941, Fireman First Class Bethel Walters from Bellevue was on the USS West Virginia in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. After being hit by multiple torpedoes in the attack, it sank killing the 106 aboard. He was among the 35 there left unidentified and buried. Now they’ve been exhumed and thanks to the work of scientists, Bethel can now be given a burial with honors back home in Texas.