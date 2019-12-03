Tracking Rider, Iowa Park and Holliday’s road to the reg. finals

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For the second year in a row, Texoma is well represented in the 4th round of the playoffs.
Rider, Iowa Park and Holliday are back for the second-straight year, two of the three teams even playing the same opponent as last year.
Here’s a look at the path these teams took to get back here.
If you put the results from 2018 and 2019 next to each other, there are a lot of similarities.
Rider struggled in non-district, lost to Lubbock Cooper the second week of district play and then turned it on.
The Raiders have won six in a row to get to the regional final.
Now Rider has a rematch with Lubbock Cooper, the fourth time in two years for these programs to meet.
The Iowa Park Hawks came into this season on a mission and they haven’t really wavered.
Their lone loss of the season came to Brock, who is also in the regional finals in 3A division one.
Since that week two loss, Iowa Park is beating opponents by an average of 29 points a game; that’s more points than the Hawks have given up in any one game this season, except one.
Now, it’s a rematch of last year’s regional semifinal matchup with Midland Greenwood.
The Eagles have been a brand new team since losing to City View and Gunter to start district play.
The Eagles have won seven in a row and have not given up more than 14 points in a game.
For Holliday, it’s also the 5th time since December of 2017 that they will face Gunter; having not beaten them previously.
That game is being played at Memorial Stadium because Holliday had to travel last year for this regional final matchup.
