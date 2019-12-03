Tuesday will be sunny, warmer than Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Sunny and mild weather continues to dominate the forecast here in this first week of December. Today will be warmer than yesterday. Under mostly sunny skies, we’ll warm to the mid-50s by noon. Afternoon highs will be in the low and mid 60s.
A disturbance swirling over the Pacific Ocean will eventually move East toward Texas and will bring us a chance of showers late Thursday into early Friday morning. we still think the warmest day of the week will be Thursday with a high near 70 degrees. Then, a cold front will deliver cooler weather Friday into Saturday.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.