WF Chamber hires new Vice President of Business Attraction

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On Dec. 3 the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce announced that they had made a decision and hired a new Vice President of Business Attraction.
David Leezer, from St. Charles, Missouri, joins the WF Chamber team, bringing along his 35 years of economic development experience.
Leezer said, “I appreciate the opportunity to join the Wichita Falls team and represent both this great region the great State of Texas. I’m looking forward to implementing the Market Street Strategies recommendations to enhance the growth of the greater Wichita Falls area.”
Leezer will work closely with Chamber staff on research and marketing while networking through town. His focus will be to find businesses looking to expand or move, and bring them into Wichita Falls.
“When we began the search for someone to lead our business attraction efforts, we knew that we needed not only an experienced economic developer, but also someone who would be a great fit for the organization. David is that individual. I’m excited to work with him and the rest of the team to bring new projects to Wichita Falls,” said Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce CEO, Henry Florsheim.
Congratulations to Mr. Leezer.
