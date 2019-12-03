WF small business Saturday success

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A busy shopping weekend wraps up successfully for Wichita Falls small business owners, and local businesses are grateful.
Nationally small businesses received a huge amount of support and brought in more money than previous years.
"The small business participation has increased as much as 14 percent, which is a big jump over the previous year, and we have great reports from our local business owners," said Vander Cullar, Regional Director Americas SBDC at MSU Texas.
“Saturday, we were really excited. We expected a good Saturday, a better than normal Saturday because of the time of year and shop small. However, at this location, we did probably six-times more than a normal good Saturday, so yes, it exceeded our expectations,” said Catherine Keeney, co-owner of Keeno Jerky.
“I would say Saturday was probably the busiest day of the year definitely, the most foot traffic and online sales were definitely the highest on Saturday, and we are just thankful for those that shopped,” said Mary Fualkenberry, manager at Ramble and Company.
National report online sales from small Business sales were up 18 percent compared to last year.
Cullar says she hopes this Saturday small biz excitement will inspire the community to keep it up and not just during the holidays.
“These are the business that we go to when we are selling our sport team pictures, and when we are asking for a donation for auctions, it is our small business that give and give and also give back to the community. So, I do think it is essential to support the owners and say thank you,” said Cullar.
Keeno's Jerky donates a portion of there profits to a number of non-profits.
" We are collecting For Children’s Miracle Network, and we are hoping to hand over much money, especially after small business Saturday was so good. It is going to be a good Christmas," said Keeney.
According to American Express, for every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S., roughly 67 cents stays in the local community.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.