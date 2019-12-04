Highs in the 60s Wednesday, despite clouds increasing

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The five day temperature outlook is beginning to get that roller coaster look to it once again with temperatures warming to the seventies Thursday before a cold front brings in cooler air for Friday. Today temperatures should make it to the 60s despite mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. Today will also not be as windy as yesterday was.
A disturbance now crashing into California will bring some stray showers to Oklahoma Thursday night. The rain chances in north Texas are not very good. All in all, it looks like we’ll have a nice weekend with highs near 60° Saturday, and 70° Sunday.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
