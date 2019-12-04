Join in the holiday magic for the Downtown WF Candle Walk

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Make sure to go take a look as Downtown Wichita Falls Development and the After Hours Artwalk crews bring all the Christmas magic to the heart of Wichita Falls.
This evening of holiday cheer and local shopping gets underway at 5 p.m. on Dec. 5 in downtown Wichita Falls.
There will be cider and cocoa to sip on while you browse local businesses and local artists’ works.
Remember to bring a jacket, it’s bound to be chilly after dark.
The fun doesn’t stop until 8 p.m., so make sure you light up the night while supporting your local artists and businesses.
For more information you can check out the Candle Walk event Facebook page, the Downtown Development Facebook page, the Downtown Wichita Falls website or the After Hours Artwalk Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.